United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 2,612.5% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of UUGRY stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68.
Separately, Barclays cut shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.
