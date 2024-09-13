UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRYGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 87.2% from the August 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of UNCRY opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. UniCredit has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $21.24.

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

