UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 87.2% from the August 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
UniCredit Stock Performance
Shares of UNCRY opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. UniCredit has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $21.24.
About UniCredit
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UniCredit
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Is Halliburton Stock a Good Buy at Current Levels?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Steel Stocks to Buy for a Tarriff Tailwind
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Stocks That Could See Rising Demand Based on Latest Jobs Data
Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.