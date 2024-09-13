Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.88

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.88 and last traded at $58.67, with a volume of 17962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $123.20 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 266.02% and a negative net margin of 121.57%. The company's revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,243,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,580,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 40,675 shares of company stock worth $2,149,446 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 58.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 67.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

