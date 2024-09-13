Ultra Price Reaches $0.0828 on Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Ultra has a total market cap of $31.84 million and $500,256.77 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.0828 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,050.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.89 or 0.00571738 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00034413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00082423 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,741,464 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 384,741,464.4028 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08312594 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $474,670.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars.

