Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,288 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $545.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.68. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $574.11.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

