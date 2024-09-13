Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Purchases 385 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 199,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.58.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $115.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The firm has a market cap of $291.91 billion, a PE ratio of 128.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

