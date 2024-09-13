Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 25.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 3.5% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 65,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 22.8% during the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 108.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,745,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $206.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.34. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $118.68 and a 12-month high of $207.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 43.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $143.75 to $156.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $197.50 to $218.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cintas from $193.75 to $212.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.