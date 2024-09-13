Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Buys 284 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 156,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in NextEra Energy by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,437 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

