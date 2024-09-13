UBS Group Lowers Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $30.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

