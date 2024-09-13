UBS Group Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $550.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $560.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Melius downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.83.

Adobe Stock Down 8.8 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $51.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $535.16. 8,308,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 577,685 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,281,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

