Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 327.6% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of UBSFY opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBSFY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

