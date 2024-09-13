Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading 6.2% Higher

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.71 and last traded at $72.34. 10,728,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 18,255,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Up 5.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $151.25 billion, a PE ratio of 115.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.