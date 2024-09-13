U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Reduced by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,371,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,051,096,000 after purchasing an additional 502,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,370,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 14,228,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 43,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,312,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,841 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,478,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,295,000 after acquiring an additional 271,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $47.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

