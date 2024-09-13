U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.

USB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $44.22. 417,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,324,797. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

