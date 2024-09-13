Tyler Farquharson Buys 5,000 Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) CFO Tyler Farquharson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,251.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tyler Farquharson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Tyler Farquharson bought 5,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $33,100.00.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $801.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.97 million. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.78%.

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 4,228.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the second quarter worth $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 20.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 52.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

