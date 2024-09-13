Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.90.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

TWO opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.86.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.02%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 39,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 23,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

