Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $1.32

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.38. Tuya shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 161,092 shares.

Tuya Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $678.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.35.

Tuya Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tuya

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Tuya during the second quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tuya by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 243,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,890,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after buying an additional 952,100 shares in the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

