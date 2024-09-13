Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $1.32

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYAGet Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.32, but opened at $1.38. Tuya shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 161,092 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $678.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Tuya during the second quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tuya by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 243,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,890,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after buying an additional 952,100 shares in the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

