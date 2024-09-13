TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI) CEO Mary T. Szela Buys 7,520 Shares

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Mary T. Szela bought 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,386.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of TriSalus Life Sciences stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 167,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,520. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriSalus Life Sciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,184,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 35.1% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 426,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 110,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLSI. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

