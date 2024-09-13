TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $96.00 to $103.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TransUnion traded as high as $100.28 and last traded at $99.90, with a volume of 93353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.15.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

In other TransUnion news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $38,709.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,837.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $38,709.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,837.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $523,533.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock worth $2,665,257 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.61 and its 200 day moving average is $79.83.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -29.37%.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

