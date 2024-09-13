Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RIG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Transocean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. Transocean has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.25 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $10,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,476,695.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Transocean by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,633 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

