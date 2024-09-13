Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at CIBC

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$2.30 to C$1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRZ. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$1.75.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TRZ

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TRZ traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$1.82. 55,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,259. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.92. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of C$1.78 and a 1-year high of C$4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.37) by C($0.73). The company had revenue of C$736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$758.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current year.

About Transat A.T.

(Get Free Report)

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.