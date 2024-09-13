Trainline (LON:TRN) Given New GBX 475 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 460 ($6.02) to GBX 475 ($6.21) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 428 ($5.60) to GBX 455 ($5.95) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Trainline currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 430 ($5.62).

LON:TRN opened at GBX 331.20 ($4.33) on Thursday. Trainline has a 12-month low of GBX 229.20 ($3.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 393.80 ($5.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,682.86 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 318.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 327.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International Consumer, and Trainline Solutions. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

