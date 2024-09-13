TradeLink Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,400 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $103.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.