TradeLink Capital LLC Invests $511,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 1.5% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG opened at $1,348.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,280.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,266.51. The stock has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,380.83.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,073 shares of company stock valued at $34,795,388 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

