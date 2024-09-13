TradeLink Capital LLC Invests $397,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

LOW stock opened at $252.05 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.61.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

