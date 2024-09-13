TradeLink Capital LLC Invests $216,000 in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 2.8% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Flowserve by 0.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 185.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 7.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLS. TD Cowen raised their price target on Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

FLS stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Flowserve’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

