TradeLink Capital LLC Invests $203,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,461,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Walmart by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 20,694 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $79.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,269,360 shares of company stock valued at $714,463,163 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.99.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.