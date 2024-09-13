TradeLink Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,915 Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 2,689.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Progyny by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Progyny by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 843,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 63,795 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Progyny from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Price Performance

PGNY opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $42.08.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Progyny had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Progyny Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

