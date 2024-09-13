TradeLink Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,700 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,705,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in IQVIA by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,003 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,231,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 606,333 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in IQVIA by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,675,000 after purchasing an additional 592,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $70,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.5 %

IQVIA stock opened at $238.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.53.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.67.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

