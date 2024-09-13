TradeLink Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,300 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.2% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 41,915 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 562,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 57,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 23,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $300.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.64. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $44.44.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 35.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at $43,085,191,337.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 998,961,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,391,986 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,796,383. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler Companies raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

