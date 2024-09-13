TPG Telecom Limited (TPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82.

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunications services to consumer, business, enterprise, and government and wholesale customers in Australia. The company owns and operates fixed and mobile telecommunication services. It also offers mobile, voice, fibre internet, enterprise ethernet, SD-WAN, data, business answering, messaging, enterprise fixed wireless, IoT devices, cloud, mobile private network, business satellite, and call centre services.

