TPG Telecom Limited (TPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.
TPG Telecom Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82.
About TPG Telecom
