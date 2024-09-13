Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tower Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.33.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 1.0 %
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 35.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tower Semiconductor
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.