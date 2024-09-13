Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tower Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $41.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.58.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 35.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also

