Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Total Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TOTZF opened at $6.73 on Friday. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08.
About Total Energy Services
