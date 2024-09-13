Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TOTZF opened at $6.73 on Friday. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

