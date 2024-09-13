Toro (NYSE:TTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TTC. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Northland Securities restated a market perform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $82.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.69. Toro has a 1-year low of $77.15 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $2,479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,491,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,070,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Toro by 334.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 818,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,545,000 after purchasing an additional 629,820 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,882,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Toro by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 325,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

