Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Hits New 1-Year High at $150.01

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $150.01 and last traded at $149.27, with a volume of 224437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.1% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.5% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

