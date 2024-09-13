Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the August 15th total of 199,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TOKCF remained flat at $28.46 during trading hours on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and relative equipment; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines. It also provides adhesive materials, thinners for the removing of adhesive materials, structure materials, surface modification materials, micro processing films, thin film mmWave absorbers, polyimide films, and zero newton bonding and debonding machines for 3D semiconductor packaging.

