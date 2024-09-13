Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 10770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Titan Medical Stock Up 10.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of C$6.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.