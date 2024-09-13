TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 198.4% from the August 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 566,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TILT Price Performance

TLLTF stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 584,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,182. TILT has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

TILT Company Profile

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. The company operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. It also produces, cultivates, and sells cannabis products. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems.

