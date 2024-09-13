TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 198.4% from the August 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 566,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TILT Price Performance
TLLTF stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 584,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,182. TILT has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
TILT Company Profile
