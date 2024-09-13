Threshold Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $218.98 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $218.98 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009762 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,557.08 or 1.00003950 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013645 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02149606 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $3,890,181.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

