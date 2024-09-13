Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) by 96.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754,261 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bridge Investment Group were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 860,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bridge Investment Group news, Chairman Robert Randolph Morse sold 25,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $208,547.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,554,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,511,984.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert Randolph Morse sold 25,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $208,547.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,554,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,511,984.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Slager sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $51,464.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,288.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,366 shares of company stock worth $687,133 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of BRDG stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $104.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is -216.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Bridge Investment Group Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

