Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $7.11 Million Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of RYAN opened at $63.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $69.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.56 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,375 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $347,923.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $173,800.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $505,532.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $347,923.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,800.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock worth $131,860,032. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RYAN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ryan Specialty

About Ryan Specialty

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.