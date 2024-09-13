Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,816 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 777.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Up 3.6 %

DEO opened at $133.39 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $119.48 and a 12-month high of $161.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.25.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 72.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

