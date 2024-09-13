Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 194,989 Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 194,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FER. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Ferrovial during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,583,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter valued at $985,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter worth $48,282,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter worth $11,119,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,291,000.

Ferrovial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ferrovial stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. Ferrovial SE has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $48.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ferrovial in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

