Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 188,590 Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 188,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCRX. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1,780.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 177,557 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 74.0% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $3,037,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $966,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,810,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, CEO Frank D. Lee bought 8,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank D. Lee purchased 8,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $136,240 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $587.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $178.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.31 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.