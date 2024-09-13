Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Short Interest Down 51.6% in August

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the August 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ TBLD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,836. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $17.51.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.1042 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. This is an increase from Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Institutional Trading of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile
The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Overlooked Stocks With Strong Value and Dividend Potential
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Cybersecurity Stocks That May Capitalize on CrowdStrike’s Pain
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Individual Stocks vs. Index Funds: Which Is Right for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.