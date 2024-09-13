Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Short Interest Down 51.6% in August

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the August 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBLD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,836. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $17.51.

Get Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust alerts:

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.1042 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. This is an increase from Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Trading of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,292,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,047,000 after acquiring an additional 118,260 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 104,188 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,350,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.