Thomas Bull Sells 1,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total value of $282,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Bull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $295.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of -105.05 and a beta of 1.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on MongoDB from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 155.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in MongoDB by 682.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

