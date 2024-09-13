Thimaya K. Subaiya Sells 1,328 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,957.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The firm has a market cap of $197.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,528,939,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $840,538,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $955,961,000 after buying an additional 6,054,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,409,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843,146 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 4,924,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

