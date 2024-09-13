Theta Fuel Price Up 9.2% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $383.29 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0574 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00040984 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00014189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000544 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,679,134,844 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

