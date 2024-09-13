Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Short Interest Up 6,030.0% in August

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, an increase of 6,030.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 24.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Theriva Biologics Stock Down 7.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX opened at $3.60 on Friday. Theriva Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $17.11.

Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Theriva Biologics

Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VCN-01, a clinical stage oncolytic human adenovirus that is in a Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of retinalblastoma; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of solid tumors.

