Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 14,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 117,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Theralase Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Theralase Technologies

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of light activated photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

